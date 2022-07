There could be a big problem for those headed to beaches in Gloucester, Massachusetts on Saturday.

A glitch in the online parking reservation system back in May caused the city to oversell about 300 parking spaces.

The city will offer satellite parking at the O'Malley Innovation Middle School to offset the overbooking. Shuttle buses will be provided from the school every 45 minutes.

The city is also offering refunds to those who booked a space on Saturday.