Massachusetts

Tabor Academy kitchen worker accused of exposing himself to 2 students

Joao Andrade, 37, of New Bedford, is charged with one count of open and gross lewdness, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office

By Marc Fortier

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.
GETTY IMAGES

A kitchen worker at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly exposed himself to two students in the prep school's dining hall.

Joao Andrade, 37, of New Bedford, is charged with one count of open and gross lewdness, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday in Wareham District Court and bail was set at $1,000 cash. He was also ordered to stay away from all Tabor students, including the alleged victims. He is scheduled to be back in court on May 9.

The alleged incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, when Marion police were called to the school following reports of a kitchen workers exposing himself to two students in the dining hall.

Detectives spoke with multiple students about the incident and conversations they had afterward detailing the event. The victims were each able to identify Andrade as the suspect.

Andrade was taken into custody and interviewed by police. During that interview, police said he corroborated several details about the incident provided by the two victims, including where he was seated in the dining hall and the position he was seated in, and he told police he could not have been mistaken for any of his coworkers.

No further details were released.

