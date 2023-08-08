Taco Bell Cantina looking to open in former Great Scott space in Allston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a full-service concept of a chain of Mexican dining spots could be taking over the space where a landmark music club had been, though plans are in their early stages.

According to a source, Taco Bell Cantina is looking to open in Allston, moving into the former Great Scott space on Commonwealth Avenue and being a relatively short distance from its other Boston-area outlet in Brookline. A Facebook post from the Allston Civic Association says that a Virtual Abutters Meeting is being held this evening on the proposal, which apparently focuses on the acquisition of a common victualler license and liquor license for the place.

Great Scott, which started out in 1976 and became one of the most popular music clubs in the Boston area, shut down during the start of the pandemic in 2020; there had been hope that it may be able to open back up, though it remains closed to this day.

The address for the proposed Taco Bell Cantina in Allston is 1222 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston, MA, 02134. More information on the concept can be found at https://www.tacobell.com/news/fast-social-restaurants





