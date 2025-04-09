[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than a year ago, it was reported that a chain of quick-service Mexican restaurants whose roots are out west was planning to expand to downtown Boston, and now we have learned that the new location is up and running.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a source, Taco John's is now open on the eastern edge of Downtown Crossing, moving into a space on Summer Street that had previously been home to a hair salon. The new location joins two others in the region--in Lawrence and Leominster--and it offers such items as tacos, nachos, quesadillas, burritos, churros, and Potato Olés (fried potato nuggets with spices and sauce options).

Taco John's got its start as a taco stand in Cheyenne, WY, in 1969.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the new location of Taco John's in downtown Boston is 75 Summer Street, Boston, MA, 02110. The website for the chain can be found at https://tacojohns.com/

[Earlier Article]

Taco John's Plans to Open on Summer Street in Downtown Boston