Taco spot north of Boston has closed, exact status unknown

It looks like a taco spot in the northern suburbs of Boston is shuttered, and it is not known what the future holds for the business.
According to a source, Aaron's Taco Cart'el in Stoneham appears to be closed, with a phone call to the Central Street place indicating that the phone is out of service while a check on its website shows that the ordering page is down, as is the events page. The restaurant first opened in 2018, previously being a mobile taco stand found at various spots in the Boston area and beyond, including farmers markets, festivals, and food truck sites.
The address for Aaron's Taco Cart'el was 8 Central Street, Stoneham, MA, 02180. The website for the business can be found at https://www.aaronstacocartel.com/
