Taffer's Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown has closed

The Boston-area location of a trio of restaurants owned by the host of a reality show has shut down.

According to a post from @adam_lozo, Taffer's Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown is no longer in business, with a phone call placed to the dining spot confirming that it has permanently closed. We have also received a message this morning which says the following:

"We would like to thank our amazing team of employees, the Watertown community, our patrons, and all the support we received from the people behind the Taffer's Tavern franchise organization. We have decided to pursue other business endeavors outside the hospitality industry, so must say good-bye. While we leave with heavy hearts, we are proud of what we delivered to our community, the good times, and are grateful to all the fine people we met along the way." – Peter Weber & Marc Magerman, Taffer's Tavern Watertown Franchisees

Taffer's Tavern, which first opened at Arsenal Yards in the summer of 2022, was initially considered to be the "first of many locations" of Jon Taffer's dining concept that would be coming the Greater Boston area, though this was the only outlet to open as of this writing; locations in Washington, D.C., and Alpharetta, GA remain in operation.

Jon Taffer is known in part for his role as host of the reality series "Bar Rescue."

The website for Taffer's Tavern can be found at tafferstavern.com.

