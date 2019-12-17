Massachusetts transportation officials warned drivers to use caution as several crashes were reported amid snowy conditions Tuesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike had been temporarily reduced to 40 mph as snow and freezing rain caused slippery conditions.

Using the hashtag #TakeItSlow, MassDot urged drivers to keep a safe distance from snow plows working to clear roads.

The warnings came as authorities responded to several crashes across the state.

On Cape Cod, authorities responded to a rash of crashes. Incidents were reported in Wareham, Bourne, Sandwich and West Yarmouth.

Two teenage Massachusetts students suffered life-threatening injuries when the car they were in slid off an icy roadway and crashed into a tree on Tuesday morning.

In Wareham, authorities warned drivers to use "extreme caution" after multiple spin-outs were reported in Onset.



Earlier in the morning, a car spun out on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Watertown, just before the exit to Newton.

Delays were reported on Route 1 south following a car crash at Sargent Street.

It is unclear if any of the incidents resulted in injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a speed limit of 40 mph on Interstate 90 until further notice.

The height of Tuesday's snowfall was predicted to land during the peak of the morning commute. NBC10 meteorologists said snowfall rates of one inch per hour could be expected, amounting to 4-to-8-inches of snow in several towns.

