Taking a Mass. Road Test? You'll Need to Bring The Vehicle

Those looking to get a driver's license in Massachusetts will need to provide a vehicle for the road test once again.

In June 2020, the Massachusetts RMV began using a fleet of Commonwealth-owned vehicles for road tests to ensure they were cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis. Prior to that, drivers were expected to bring a vehicle.

The Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that use of the fleet will end on April 29, 2022, and starting May 2, hopeful drivers will be expected to supply the vehicle. This applies to Class D driver's licenses and Class M motorcycle licenses.

The requirements for a Class D vehicle include it being in good working condition and able to pass a safety test, a valid registration and inspection, seating for the examiner next to the driver and a sponsor in the rear, and an accessible parking brake that the examiner can use to make an emergency stop.

Road test applicants also need to bring a physical copy of their learner's permit, a completed road test application, and a sponsor. Sponsors must be at least 21 years old and have at least one year of driving experience -- they will be expected to take over driving if an examiner determines the applicant cannot complete the test.

For more information on road testing requirements, click here.