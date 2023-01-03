Tanám at Bow Market in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the few Filipino dining spots in the Greater Boston area is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tanám at Bow Market in the Union Square section of Somerville is closing its doors, with an Instagram post from owner Ellie Tiglao saying the following:

There's no easy way to say this, so it's important to begin with the reason for this post: Tanám is closing....I won't lie and say the pandemic was not the worst roadblock to a space that looked to connect strangers across a table. It has been difficult in ways you may only truly know if you're in this industry. My heart is breaking -- how could it not when you're still in love?...We return from break on January 5th with advanced reservation only private dining and kamayan to go (check out our Tock). Beverage service is limited and we will not be serving walk-ins. January 14th is our last day, but I hope this virtual space is a place we can continue to challenge norms that do not serve us.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tanám first opened at the beginning of 2019, with Tiglao doing pop-ups in and around Boston for a few years before its debut.

The website for Tanám can be found at tanam.co