Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson involved in federal investigation, sources say

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is involved in a federal investigation, sources tell NBC10 Boston.

Federal authorities came through Boston City Hall this fall looking into Fernandes Anderson, the sources say.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The nature of this probe is still unclear. NBC10 Boston Political Reporter Matt Prichard reports it seems several on the council are aware of the situation and that many were simply waiting for the news to come out.

Fernandes Anderson's staff hung up when reached by NBC10 Boston to request comment, and have not replied to text messages.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Federal authorities in Boston said they could neither confirm nor deny investigations. NBC10 Boston has filed several open records requests for information.

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune issued the following statement when asked about the situation:

"It is important to respect the legal process. Drawing any conclusions right now would be premature. As the President of the Boston City Council and as a lawyer, I want to emphasize that any actions that are found to undermine the law must be taken very seriously. The work of the Council will proceed without disruption and we will remain focused on the issues most important to residents, including acting with integrity as a body. At this time, I will refrain from any further comments, while urging everyone to avoid speculation and to respect due process."

Councilor Erin Murphy, whose office shares a wall with Fernandes Anderson's, said she did not see federal investigators, though she noted she is not always in the building.

Fernandes Anderson was first elected to the Boston City Council in November 2021, the first African immigrant and Muslim-American to serve the body. She represents District 7, which includes Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway, and part of the South End.

In 2023, she admitted to an ethics violation for employing her sister and son on her staff and paid a fine for the offense.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.