Tania Fernandes Anderson to attend last Boston City Council meeting today

Today marks Tania Fernandes Anderson's last city council meeting before she officially leaves office next week, and she says she wants to celebrate with her constituents.

In a social media post, she invited her District 7 constituents to join her for what she's calling "one last stand.

"As the sun sets on my time in the Council Chamber, I'd be honored if you'd join me for my final City Council meeting...Let's celebrate all we've built together, and look ahead to the bright paths still to come," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Fernandes Anderson will officially leave office on July Fourth.

Following her arrest last December, several of her fellow city councilors, along with Mayor Michelle Wu, called for her to resign. She said she waited until now so there could be a natural transition at the end of the fiscal year, but her seat won’t be filled until the November election.

Fernandes Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning a federal program, and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29.

Prosecutors said she hired a family member to be part of her staff, gave them a big bonus, and then allegedly coordinated a scheme where that relative gave her back $7,000 in a city hall bathroom.

Speaking last month, she apologized to her constituents, saying at the time, "I'm deeply sorry for everything, every hardship that this has caused for you, and I promise you with every single minute of what's left to again finish strong reach a soft landing and create some stability out of this.”

Wednesday's city council meeting gets underway at noon at Boston City Hall.