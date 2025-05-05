Tania Fernandes Anderson expected to plead guilty during court hearing Monday

Embattled Boston city councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is set to make a court appearance on Monday, where she is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges.

The court date comes as city officials prepare for her official resignation.

The hearing for Fernandes Anderson is scheduled for Monday afternoon at Moakley Courthouse in Boston's Seaport District.

The city councilor is expected to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft involving public funds. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop four charges against her.

Prosecutors are, however, recommending that she serve jail time. According to the agreement, the U.S. Attorney's Office will ask the judge to sentence Fernandes Anderson to 12 months and one day, followed by 36 months of supervised release. They will also ask that she pay $13,000 in restitution and a fine.

Monday's hearing comes about a month after the 46-year-old agreed to sign the plea deal and announced plans to resign.

The city councilor was accused of funneling part of an inflated bonus payment through a relative of hers on her staff into her own pockets during an exchange at a City Hall bathroom.

She was arrested back in December.