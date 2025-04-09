City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson plea deal, resignation: What we know so far

Boston city councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson announced Tuesday that she plans to resign from her post after agreeing to sign a plea deal in the federal corruption case against her.

She is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in a kickback scheme and was arrested in the case last year.

The 46-year-old, who represents Dorchester, Roxbury, Fenway and parts of the South End, is pleading guilty to a count each of wire fraud and theft involving federal funds, according to a copy of the plea agreement shared by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. Four counts are being dropped.

Prosecutors are recommending that she serve a year and one day in prison, with three years of probation. They also recommended that she pay $13,000 in restitution.

The city councilor was accused of funneling part of an inflated bonus payment through a relative of hers on her staff into her own pockets during an exchange at a City Hall bathroom.

Mayor Michelle Wu had urged her to resign, saying in December that the charges she's facing “undermine the public trust and will prevent her from effectively serving the city.”

"It's an incredibly unfortunate situation," Wu said Tuesday. "Residents of District 7 and across the city rightly should have representation, and public officials rightly should be held to a high standard. So I called initially for resignation months ago."

Here is the full statement issued by Fernandes Anderson on Tuesday regarding the plea deal and her resignation:

I have decided to plead guilty and resolve the case brought against me. I would like to apologize to my constituents, supporters, and all who have been impacted.

Please forgive me.

I will be resigning. It is the right thing to do. In coming days, I will evaluate transition plans and timeline with the District 7 Advisory Council. I will do everything possible to make an orderly exit to ensure my constituents’ needs are met.

I will have more to say at the appropriate time in court but I will not be commenting further beyond this statement. I pray that the press will respect my privacy, as well as the privacy of my family.