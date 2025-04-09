When could consumers see price hikes from sweeping tariffs going into effect?

Sweeping tariffs took effect overnight, setting the stage for another high stakes day on Wall Street as global markets react to the reshuffling of international trade.

So when could prices for consumers rise?

A lot is still up in the air, but financial experts expect that we’ll see the prices of products like fruits and vegetables go up in about two weeks, car prices will likely rise in about two months and the price of appliances and clothes are expected to rise in about six months.

President Trump’s tariffs went into effect overnight – 104% for China, India at 26%, Japan at 24%, 20% for the E.U. and 10% for the U.K.

Markets have remained turbulent since President Donald Trump announced his plan for sweeping tariffs.

While some nations are negotiating with the Trump administration to try to reduce or eliminate these tariffs, China is saying it will take “resolute and forceful” measures to protect its own interests. That means the costs of everyday products could more than double pretty much overnight.

At the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner last night, Trump doubled down on his tariffs.

“And I really think we're helped a lot by the tariff situation that's going on which is a good situation not a bad, and it's great," Trump said. "It's gonna be legendary, you watch, legendary in a positive way I have to say."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and other state officials will be holding a roundtable discussion Wednesday with business leaders on the impact of tariffs, and will be addressing the media afterwards.