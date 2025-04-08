U.S. and China at odds over tariffs amid market uncertainty

Global concerns over a trade war have been growing overnight as President Donald Trump and China remain at odds over tariffs.

Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods effective Wednesday if Beijing does not withdraw its planned 34% tariffs on U.S. goods by Tuesday.

That means our tariffs on China would be as much as 104%.

The president also threatened to stop all talks with China if it doesn’t pull its retaliatory tariffs, scheduled to take effect Thursday.

President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have many worried about their retirement savings.

“I have great respect for China, but they can't do this," Trump said. "When countries don't allow us to sell our product, but we allow them to sell their product, when they charge us massive amounts of money for the privilege of going into their country, those days are over."

With all this uncertainty, many say they’re sticking with U.S. products. But an economist we spoke with said even products labeled as "American-made" could be impacted by these tariffs.

“The world supply chains are really interconnected, so even if you’re dealing with an American company that says, oh we have an American-made product, that doesn’t mean that all the components, or all the intermediate goods that go into that final product are made in America, in fact they’re almost certainly not," University of New Haven Associate Professor of Economics Patrick Gourley said.

It was a rollercoaster of a day Monday on Wall Street – but taking a look at the futures – we’re starting off much better Tuesday. More market volatility is expected, however.