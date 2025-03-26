Task force will address rise in crashes, wrong-way drivers in NH

A newly formed Highway Safety Task Force will address what the governor's office described as a sharp rise in crashes on New Hampshire's roadways, Gov. Kelly Ayotte announced Wednesday.

In 2024, 135 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes, according to Ayotte's office, which said many of these crashes involved alcohol or drugs. According to the state Department of Transportation, the most common factors in New Hampshire's serious crashes include impairment, speeding and distracted driving.

Data from the Federal Highway Administration shows the fatality rate in New Hampshire consistently increased between 2019 and 2022, the latest year the full data is available.

The state is also seeing a growing number of accidents involving wrong-way drivers or incidents where wrong-way drivers have to be stopped by law enforcement, Ayotte said.

"It’s critical that we ensure drivers are safe on our highways and stop these accidents before they happen. Every fatal crash is more than just a statistic—it’s a life lost, a family shattered, and a community forever changed," Ayotte said in a media release.

The task force, led by Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn and Attorney General John Formella, will undergo a review of accident data to identify patterns and risk. It will also look at current law and enforcement practices. With all that, it will present a set of recommendations to improve highway safety.

The project will involve collaboration with local leaders, community advocates, traffic engineers, and law enforcement. Here is a current list of assigned members: