Taste of fall weather Sunday, temperatures soar later in the week

We’ll see a taste of Autumn Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine, cooler than average temperatures, and a gusty wind out of the northwest.

Much of southern New England will enjoy sunshine with a few passing fair-weather clouds while the higher elevations across the north see a bit more in the way of clouds producing a shower or two. It’ll be a bit breezy with a northwest wind gusting over 20 mph at times, 30 mph over the higher terrain, so a light jacket or sweatshirt may be in order.

Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s south, upper 50s to mid 60s north.

It will be clear, cool, and dry overnight tonight with a slowly diminishing wind. Low temperatures will range from the 40s north to the low 50s south. We could see colder temperatures if winds diminish faster than forecasted which will allow for some good radiational cooling.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine early on, but clouds will be on the increase from the west during the afternoon as a weak upper-level low starved for moisture approaches the region.

A few showers develop during the evening over western Massachusetts and move into the Boston area during the first half of the night, exiting after midnight -- not much in the way of rain is expected.

Monday’s highs reach the low to mid 70s, 60s central and northern New England.

For those still holding onto summer, you’ll love the forecast for the second half of the week -- temperatures are expected to soar into the 80s Thursday and into the first half of the weekend with lots of sunshine. A few spots across the Merrimack Valley may even reach 90, so don’t put away those bathing suits and beach chairs yet.

Have a great Sunday!