Tasty Burger has apparently closed its North Station location

It looks like a local group of burger spots has shut down one of its locations.

According to multiple sources, Tasty Burger at North Station in Boston is no longer in business, with a check within the Tasty Burger website seeming to confirm this, as it is no longer shown within the locations page. With the apparent closing of this outlet which was located within the Avalon North Station luxury apartment tower, four Tasty Burgers remain, including in the Fenway, the Back Bay and Cambridge's Harvard and Central squares.

The website for Tasty Burger is at tastyburger.com.

