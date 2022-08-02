Local

Tasty Burger Is Trying Once Again to Open in Cambridge's Central Square

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a local group of burger spots are looking once again to open in a part of Cambridge that they had been looking at nearly ten years ago.

According to an article in Cambridge Day, Tasty Burger is eyeing a space at the corner of Mass. Ave. and Prospect Street in Central Square, which is a couple of blocks away from the space that the business had been looking at back in 2013 until license commissioners rejected their request for a late-night beer and wine license in that mostly residential block. If its plans come to fruition this time around, the new location of Tasty Burger would join others in Harvard Square as well as Boston's Fenway, Downtown Crossing, Back Bay, and North Station.

The address for the proposed location of Tasty Burger in Central Square is 675 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. The website for all locations is at https://www.tastyburger.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

