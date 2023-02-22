Tatte Bakery & Cafe Is Apparently Opening a New Location West of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A growing group of bakeries and cafes that is getting ready to open a new outlet in the western suburbs will apparently be opening another location west of Boston as well.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tatte Bakery & Cafe is planning to open on Trapelo Road in the Waverly Square section of Belmont, with a video posted by someone else on Facebook confirming this. Tatte is in the process of opening another shop in the former Not Your Average Joe's space in Arlington Center, and also recently opened a new one on High Street in downtown Boston.

The website for all locations can be found at https://tattebakery.com/