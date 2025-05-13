‘Devastated': Celtics fans distraught after Game 4 loss, Tatum's injury

Many Boston Celtics fans are feeling stunned after Monday night's matchup against the New York Knicks not only ended in defeat, but in injury for star player Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics lost 121-113 and now they have to win out the series.

Tatum was having a great night, scoring 42 points, hitting clutch shots – and fighting to get the Celtics back in the game in the fourth quarter. But when he suddenly went down, writhing in pain and clutching at his right ankle – it instantly looked bad.

Tatum had to be helped up, putting no weight on his right leg as he was walked off the court. He was carted off the court and into the tunnel in a wheelchair, covering his face – clearly in pain and clearly upset.

“Our best player just got injured, that’s crazy, we’re done, it’s over for us, that’s it," fan James Doyle said.

Fans watching the injury in real time were shocked.

“Devastated, gutted, destroyed, I feel like my heart just went out," another fan, Brian Privet said. "Just sad, unfortunate loss. I felt like it was going great in the first half and just let down in the second, Tatum getting hurt but what are you going to do?"

There's been no update yet on Jayson Tatum’s status, but it will probably have a big impact on Game 5 back at home Wednesday night. Tatum will receive an MRI on Tuesday after the non-contact injury.

Game 5 will be a must-win for the Celtics now.

It can be done — but the last team to come back from a 3-1 deficit was the Denver Nuggets in 2020.