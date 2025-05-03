1 in custody in car-to-car shooting during morning rush in Taunton

A vehicle was shot twice in a car-to-car shooting Friday morning in Taunton, Massachusetts, police said.

A person suspected to be involved was taken into custody elsewhere, on other charges, and is expected to be charged in the roughly 8:21 a.m. shooting in Taunton, local police said.

They were still investigating what led to the shooting as of Friday evening.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Fifth and West Water streets, with one driver opening fire at another, police said, leaving two bullet holes in a vehicle. They didn't say what led them to identify the suspect, or identify the suspect.

Police didn't say anyone was hurt in the shooting.