Taunton

Teen riding dirt bike dies after crash in Taunton

By Thea DiGiammerino

WJAR

A teenager who was riding a dirt bike has died after he was involved in a crash with a car driven by another teenager Tuesday in Taunton, Massachusetts, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and Silverwood Drive. Police and fire crews responded around 3 p.m.

The dirtbike rider, identified as a 15-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. He has not been identified.

The 17-year-old female driver of the car, a Toyota Corolla, was not hurt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

