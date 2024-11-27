Person in custody after incident in Taunton, police say

After what police described as an incident that brought out law enforcement in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, a person is in custody, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place in the incident on Hodges Avenue, but Taunton police said there was no ongoing threat to neighbors.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Officials didn't identify the person in custody or say if anyone else was hurt.