Person in custody after incident in Taunton, police say

Taunton police said there was no ongoing threat to neighbors after the incident on Hodges Avenue

By Asher Klein

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

After what police described as an incident that brought out law enforcement in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, a person is in custody, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what took place in the incident on Hodges Avenue, but Taunton police said there was no ongoing threat to neighbors.

Officials didn't identify the person in custody or say if anyone else was hurt.

