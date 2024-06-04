Taunton crossing guard arrested twice in separate incidents to be arraigned

A crossing guard accused of assaulting a mother outside of a high school in Taunton, Massachusetts, was arrested for a second time on the same day.

The second incident involved news photographers gathered outside of the courthouse for his arraignment.

Louis Chaves, 68, is accused of repeatedly hitting a woman and her child with a stop sign stick Monday morning.

The woman told police she had to sneeze and stopped her car to grab a tissue. Then, Chaves started yelling at her to keep driving.

Those who live in the area say it can be a very busy stretch of roadway that can test people's patience. However, the 68-year-old's son-in-law says an assault would be completely out of character for him.

"This man has been a crossing guard at the school for years, he's never had a single issue whatsoever. He says hi to every kid that goes by, he never has problems with people," he said.

Chaves will be arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from the incident with photographers.