Taunton man, 32, found shot to death in shed

A 32-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in Taunton, Massachusetts, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Information is limited at this point, but the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced it is actively investigating a homicide that occurred sometime Saturday morning on Highland Street.

According to the DA's office, Taunton police responded to 155 Highland Street around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a dead man in a furnished shed. Investigators on scene determined the victim had been shot to death.

Authorities have not released the Taunton man's name, saying his family has not yet been located.

No information was released on a possible suspect, or motive.

The investigation is extremely active, and further details cannot be released, officials said.