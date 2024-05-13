Taunton man dies following motorcycle crash in Lakeville on Friday

A 32-year-old Taunton, Massachusetts, man has died after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in Lakeville on Friday, according to police.

Lakeville police said they were called to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of routes 18 and 79 around 7 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found that a 2015 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle and a 2014 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck had collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified by police as Christopher Walker, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford and he died Saturday from injuries suffered in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.