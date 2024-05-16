Taunton police seek missing man

Police in Taunton, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say 66-year-old Thomas Cassidy walked away from a day program on Church Green around 1:45 p.m.

While Cassidy lives in the city's Whittenton neighborhood, police say he is believed to have early signs of dementia and is unlikely to find his way home.

When he was last seen, Cassidy was wearing a striped polo shirt, a dark green jacket and blue jeans. Police did not give a physical description of Cassidy, but released a photo of him.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police note that Cassidy frequents the Taunton Green, Joe's Diner and St. Mary's Church. He has also previously lived in Attleborough.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-823-5000.