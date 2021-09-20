Taunton Police Sergeant on Leave After Injuring Motorcyclist in Alleged Drunk Driving Crash

A Taunton police sergeant was arrested early Sunday morning and placed on administrative leave after allegedly injuring a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash.

Shawn Smith, 49 of Raynham, was charged with OUI liquor causing serious injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old Rehoboth man, was taken to a Brockton hospital and later transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Smith was off-duty when the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Harvey Street, near South Crane Avenue, and was allegedly driving his personal pickup truck.

Smith was placed under arrest following an on-scene investigation. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave. He has been a member of the department since November 2000.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section was called to the scene conduct accident reconstruction.

The investigation remains under active investigation with assistance by State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.