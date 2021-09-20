Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
POLICE

Taunton Police Sergeant on Leave After Injuring Motorcyclist in Alleged Drunk Driving Crash

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old Rehoboth man, was taken to a Brockton hospital and later transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries

A Taunton police sergeant was arrested early Sunday morning and placed on administrative leave after allegedly injuring a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash.

Shawn Smith, 49 of Raynham, was charged with OUI liquor causing serious injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old Rehoboth man, was taken to a Brockton hospital and later transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Smith was off-duty when the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Harvey Street, near South Crane Avenue, and was allegedly driving his personal pickup truck.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Children’s Hospital 8 mins ago

A Night of Milagros para Niños

Georgetown 52 mins ago

Allegations of Racially Charged Language Being Investigated After Fight at Football Game

Smith was placed under arrest following an on-scene investigation. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave. He has been a member of the department since November 2000.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section was called to the scene conduct accident reconstruction.

The investigation remains under active investigation with assistance by State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

This article tagged under:

POLICEcar crashSergeantTauntonoui
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us