Tavern in the Square Plans to Open Locations in Dedham, Framingham, and Weymouth

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of restaurants and bars is getting ready to expand in a big way locally.

Based on information from a source, a Patch article, and the website for the business, Tavern in the Square is planning to open new locations in the Greater Boston area in Dedham, Framingham, and Weymouth, with the Dedham outlet taking over the former Joe's space on Providence Highway and the Framingham location moving into Shoppers World (no address can be found for the Weymouth outlet as of yet). In addition, other new locations are on their way to Bedford, NH, and Salem, NH, as well, according to their website.

Currently, locations of Tavern in the Square can be found at North Station and South Station in Boston, Allston, Burlington, Littleton, Lowell, Shrewsbury, Tyngsborough, Woburn, Wrentham, and three in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The website for all locations is at https://www.taverninthesquare.com/