Tavern of Tales to Open in Boston’s Mission Hill Neighborhood

by Marc Hurwitz



A brand new board game cafe may be on its way to Boston, and it looks like its offerings may include alcohol.



According to a licensing commission hearing page within the city's website, Tavern of Tales is planning to open in Mission Hill, with the Tremont Street spot applying for a malt, wine, and liqueur license, while the notice also says that the spot will have a total of eight rooms--though it appears that at least some of it will be used for office and storage space. The website for Tavern of Tales mentions that "we're a board game cafe focused on visitors experiencing board games in an entirely new way. With innovative use of audio and narration, we want our players to not just play the board games in our inventory, but experience them." Its games list includes Above and Below, Eight Minute Empire, Forbidden Island, and The Resistance.



If all goes as planned, Tavern of Tales could be opening in the spring, according to its Twitter page.



The address for this upcoming board game cafe in Mission Hill is: Tavern of Tales 1478 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02120. Its website can be found at https://www.tavernoftales.com/



Follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston



A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area



