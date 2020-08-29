sales tax holiday

Tax Free Weekend Underway in Massachusetts

The even has occurred nearly every year since 2004 in Massachusetts

tax sales holiday_492358_2017-08-01T183553.934

The annual tax free weekend, a.k.a sales tax holiday, is taking place this weekend in Massachusetts.

Held nearly every year since 2004, the weekend serves as a reprieve from the state's 6.25% sales tax on retail items up to $2,500 in the Bay State. Legislation signed in 2018 officially established that one weekend per year will be tax free in Massachusetts.

All businesses normally making taxable sales in Massachusetts or to purchasers in Massachusetts that are open for business on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 must participate in the sales tax holiday, including internet vendors. However, there are numerous items which don't qualify as tax free, including meals, motor vehicles, motor boats, telecommunications services, gas, steam, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana and alcoholic beverages.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

weather new england 36 mins ago

Tornado Confirmed in Connecticut on Thursday

Weather forecast 2 hours ago

Threat for Tornado with Storms in Western New England Saturday

Eligible items purchased on the internet qualify for the sales tax holiday, even if they aren't scheduled to arrive until after the weekend is over.

This article tagged under:

sales tax holidayTax Free Weekend
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us