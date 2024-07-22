Taylor Swift tribute performer makes ‘Sparks Fly' at Canobie Lake Park

For those who haven't been able to see Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, a trip to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, may be enough to get a Taylor fix, as a tribute show there makes "Sparks Fly" for Swifites.

Canobie Lake is home to a residency for the Tribute to the Music of Taylor this summer. The show is creating viral moments online, thanks to the tribute performer's impeccable presentation as Swift, and the Las Vegas-style production of the 26-minute concert.

Taylor, at this show, is actually a woman named June, who grew up in Maine and has been a Swiftie since the pop star debuted in 2006. Now, she's using her background in performance to put together a show of music fans' "Wildest Dreams," right in her home region of New England.

"To get to take some of Taylor's best work, and do my version of it, it's surreal and it's an honor because I know what it means to people," June said. "I try to focus on bringing myself to it as well, bringing in key components, bangs, winged liner, red lipstick, kind of tick all the boxes to give a very Taylor-esque experience."



Although she's got all of Swift's dance moves, mannerisms and charisma down to a science, this is the first time June has done a Taylor tribute show in this form. She even spent time in the recording studio, re-recording Swift's songs, to sing along live to during her shows.

Since debuting at Canobie Lake at the start of summer, June has gone viral on TikTok for her resemblance to Swift and larger than life stage presence.

"I'm honored and overwhelmed by the positive reception," she said. "They see it for what it is, a tribute to Taylor and her work."

Canobie Lake Park has hosted tribute shows since 2003, spanning legendary acts like Michael Jackson and Madonna.

"Sometimes we have one of those years where we just hit the timing perfect," Canobie Lake Park spokesperson Chris Nicoli said. "And with Taylor, and her popularity, and the performance of June, we’re creating something wild on this stage."

For June, it's all about giving Swift fans an "Enchanted" experience, as she weaves together Taylor's biggest eras and hits into Canobie's latest summer attraction.

She especially loves to light up kids' faces with her show. She remembers that her first concert growing up in Maine was a tribute show featuring the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears.

"To pay it forward to the little kids, they light up my whole world," she said. "They give me every ounce of energy you need to put on a great show."

June and her show play three times a day, six days a week. They're off on Tuesdays.

The show runs through Labor Day.