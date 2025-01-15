Taylor Swift is planning $1.7M in renovations to her Rhode Island mansion

Rhode Island

The pop superstar bought the mansion in 2013 for $17.75 million

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is planning $1.7 million in renovations to her Westerly, Rhode Island, mansion.

According to building permits filed with the town, the singer is looking to remodel the kitchen and build new bathrooms, remodel the living room and reconstruct the front portico at the waterfront property in the Watch Hill neighborhood. She also recently enlarged the bedroom suite.

The century-old 12,000-square-foot mansion already includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Swift bought the mansion in 2013 for $17.75 million, according to The Providence Journal, which said the home inspired the song, "The Last Great American Dynasty," off of her album "Folklore." The home is now valued at over $20 million.

