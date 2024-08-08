Taylor Swift show's cancellation leaves Mass. man devastated

A Malden, Massachusetts, man flew thousands of miles to see Taylor Swift in Europe but on the eve of the concert, an alleged planned terrorist attack changed everything.

"I think Taylor Nation, obviously, puts safety first. Puts fans first, which is a top priority," explained Brian Larson. "Were we sad? Yes. I'm even sadder to see folks just around the hotel who are younger kind of wearing their friendship bracelets and you know, go home."

The thwarted terror plot forced the cancellation of three of Swift's concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria. She was set to perform those shows in Vienna Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her international Eras Tour.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged plot to attack major events in Vienna, Austria, including Taylor Swift’s upcoming shows.



Three men were arrested, with Austrian authorities alleging the prime suspect confessed to planning an attack with knives and explosives. They also discovered bomb-making materials and instructions in his home.

Islamic State and al-Qaida material was found at the home of a second suspect and a third person is being questioned, authorities said.

Fans were greeted with a message on an Instagram page run by Swift's team that read, "Due to government officials confirmation of a planned terrorist attack…we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety."

Swift has yet to comment directly on the alleged threat.

"I'm sure it was a very tough decision, but safety is paramount. We appreciate the hard work of the Austrian authorities. Continue to shimmer while staying safe and sound. We won't let hatred win," Victoria Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Austria, wrote on social media.

All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 days, according to the concert organizer.