TD Garden concession workers to vote this weekend on strike authorization

After months of contract negotiations, the union representing over 600 concessions workers at TD Garden says it may go on strike, in part because of the venue's move toward more self-checkout kiosks.

"What we're really concerned about is that some of these stands that are currently operating with five or six of our members, maybe more, could be reduced to only having one or two, which could lead to a really huge reduction in our workforce," said Jack Kenslea, political director of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445.

In October, TD Garden announced new amenities, including Provisions MRKT, which features AI-powered self-checkout, describing it as a touchless, line-free and hassle-free food and beverage experience.

Kenslea says workers who sell food, beverages and team gear, and who serve the suites and VIP areas, are also asking for higher commission rates, a company 401k match and more safety protections.

"They're clearly making money hand over fist, and we think it's only right that our workers who are serving the customers, interacting with the customers, providing the smile and the nice attitude they should, they are doing the hard work every night to make sure that these events run smoothly so they should get a bigger piece of that very sizeable revenue that the company is bringing in," said Kenslea.

He could not provide the current commission rates or what the bargaining team is asking for.

In 2020, UFCW considered striking when contract negotiations stalled. The Boston Herald reported then that the union opposed a proposal to cut workers' share of concession-stand sales from 12.5% to 12%.

If it is unable to come to a contract agreement with TD Garden, the union plans to vote on a strike authorization on Sunday.

"No one is going to get their food, their drinks, it could be even chaos erupt if no one is getting fed or drinks," said William Waers, a customer at the TD Garden Pro Shop.

"A lot of different industries are going to be seeing AI wiping out a lot of that level of those base-level jobs that honestly make places function and work," said Samuel Willinger, who lives near TD Garden. "As we start to see a lot of AI get implemented, we're going to see people have to figure out how to make those jobs work, and companies are going to have to respond."

"I support unions, I support workers' rights in every context, so I hope that they get what they're negotiating for," said Elaina, a resideint of Boston. "If there's going to be a full strike, then I won't be a patron until those workers are taken care of."

Representatives for TD Garden and its ownership company, Delaware North, did not reply to requests for comment.