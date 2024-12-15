TD Garden concession workers vote to approve contract, avoid strike

Following months of "grueling negotiations and increasing attention," the union representing over 600 concession workers at TD Garden says it has voted to approve a new contract, avoiding a strike this weekend.

Workers represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 -- including those responsible for providing food, beverages, and team gear, as well as serving guests in the suites, Legends Room, Press Room, and various clubs, bars, and VIP areas -- had planned to meet in Somerville Sunday to vote for a strike authorization but instead voted to ratify a new three-year contract.

Negotiations had been ongoing since early July, and the contract expired in August.

According to the union, contract highlights include increases in commission rates for the first time in two decades, better seniority protections, and increases in event minimums and hourly rates for non-commissioned employees.

"While there were some aspects still to be desired, a healthy debate that at times turned contentious and raucous resulted in a close vote in favor of ratification," the union said in a statement Sunday. "Members left the meeting relieved to continue working yet energized to organize and agitate for more strong improvements at the conclusion of this agreement in three years."

The union previously said TD Garden management was claiming they couldn't afford any increase to commission rates which had reportedly been frozen for years. Workers said they were not only seeking higher commission rates, but also strong retirement benefits, better safety protections, and protection from job losses as management seeks to introduce more Artificial Intelligence that could significantly reduce the workforce.

There was no immediate comment Sunday from representatives for TD Garden and its ownership company, Delaware North.

