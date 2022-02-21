TD Garden Lifts Vaccine Mandate: What You Need to Know

TD Garden, home to the Bruins and Celtics, has announced that they will no longer require proof of vaccination to enter the arena, as they have since September.

Here's what you need to know about the rule change.

New Rules:

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required upon entry to TD Garden although the venue said that vaccine cards may still be required for some events if stipulated by a third party, such as an artist performing at the arena.

Visitors aged two and up will still be required to wear masks in the arena, in alignment with the City of Boston's masking rules.

When:

The rule change went into effect on Monday, February 21st. The first event held under the new rules will be the Bruin's 1:00 matchup against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche.

Why:

The move brings the venue's policies in line with the city's. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lifted the city's indoor vaccine mandate on Friday.

Wu says that Boston's COVID positivity rate, occupied ICU beds and hospitalizations have all dropped sufficiently enough to warrant the change.

Reaction:

The reaction to the news was mixed, with some celebrating the return to normalcy.

“Feels great. Fees like we are coming out of a cocoon. Hibernation ends. Let’s party,” said Matt Lambo.

Others, like Ana Poulin of Boston, still feared the ongoing threat

“It’s still very much going on. It’s still a huge issue. Especially in a city like Boston, there’s so many college kids and people just running around everywhere I feel like it’s a little bit dangerous.”