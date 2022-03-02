TD Garden to Lift Face Mask Requirement

TD Garden, home to the Boston Bruins and Celtics, will no longer require face masks as of March 5, in line with the new guidelines from the city.

The Boston Public Health Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to drop the city's mask mandate, citing improved COVID-19 metrics. Individual businesses and organizations are still able to require masks if they choose to do so.

Garden officials did warn that certain events, seating locations and experiences could still have additional safety and health requirements at the request of organizers. Customers should check on requirements for their specific events before arriving.

Masks are still highly recommended for those who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

Proof of vaccination is also no longer required to enter the venue. That rule went into effect on Feb. 21.

The new entry rules went into effect Monday.

Where you still need a mask

The evolving mask recommendations come after the federal Centers for Disease Control eased its coronavirus guidelines Friday, determining that most Americans live in places where they can safely dispense with wearing masks. The agency is still advising people, including schoolchildren, to wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

While Boston is lifting the mask mandate for many indoor public spaces, there are still places they will be required. This includes Boston Public Schools, health care settings, and public transportation, so visitors to the city should plan their trip accordingly.