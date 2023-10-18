Tea by the Sea opens in East Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new bubble tea shop has come to the waterfront.

According to a post from Caught in Eastie, Tea by the Sea is now open on Sumner Street in East Boston, moving into a space at The Mark luxury waterfront condo development. The post mentions that the new shop offers fresh fruit tea, bubble tea, cheese foam traditional tea, coffee, fruit yakult and coconut milk slush.

Tea by the Sea is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The address for Tea by the Sea is 99 Sumner Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. Its Instagram page can be found at instagram.com/teabythesea.boston.





