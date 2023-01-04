Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Teacher, Student Taken to Hospital After Fight at Boston School

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a fight broke out at a school in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston police confirmed they responded to 20 Outlook Road, the address of the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot school, around 3:30 p.m. They said a fight broke out between a group of female students and led to injuries.

The teacher who was taken to the hospital has injuries that are not life-threatening. Information on the extent of the student's injuries was not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Young Achievers is a K-8 school and part of the Boston Public Schools system. NBC10 Boston has reached out for comment.

More details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Marathon 34 mins ago

After Cancer Diagnosis, ‘Boston Strong' Dog Honored With Portrait, Marathon Medal

Bourne Bridge 3 hours ago

Feds Again Reject Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Funds

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us