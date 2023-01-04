Teacher, Student Taken to Hospital After Fight at Boston School

A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a fight broke out at a school in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston police confirmed they responded to 20 Outlook Road, the address of the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot school, around 3:30 p.m. They said a fight broke out between a group of female students and led to injuries.

The teacher who was taken to the hospital has injuries that are not life-threatening. Information on the extent of the student's injuries was not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made.

Young Achievers is a K-8 school and part of the Boston Public Schools system. NBC10 Boston has reached out for comment.

More details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.