Teaching Our Kids to Stand Up to Hate, Through 3 Different Parenting Lenses

It’s been an emotional week with the swift guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. And today, the funeral is set for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in a nearby Minnesota city.

The incidents are not unique to Minnesota. Hate and racism exist across our country and the globe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a “Stop AAPI hate” report, there have been approximately 3,800 Asian-American hate incidents in the past year.

In 2019, hate crimes were the highest they had been in a decade, according to FBI statistics. Research also finds that “Blacks are still the number one target…at twice the level they represent in the American population", according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at the California State University.

Nationwide, there is a push for real change, and parents have an incredible opportunity to help educate the next generation of changemakers.

In the latest episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, we sit down with Traci Baxley, Ed.D., the founder of Social Justice Parenting and mom of five, as well as Christine Koh, author, columnist, founder of Boston Mamas, and mom of two.

We discuss what it is like to parent from various viewpoints and lenses, whether you are White, Black, or Asian, and what messages we need to send to our kids. Watch above.