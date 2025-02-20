Team behind several high-end Boston restaurants opening pizza spot in South End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local hospitality group is going to be opening a Roman-style pizza spot in the South End of Boston.

According to a post within the South End Community Board, Gary's Pizza is planning to open on Washington Street, with Columbus Hospitality Group (Mistral, Sorellina, Mooo..., Ostra) being behind the place. The website for the restaurant indicates that in addition to Roman-style pizza, it will also offer sandwiches and desserts, though no specific details have been given as of yet. [Ed note: Roman-style pizza typically--but not always--refers to thick and airy rectangular slices that are baked in a pan.]

The address for the upcoming Gary's Pizza in the South End is 1744 Washington Street, Boston, MA, 02118. Its website can be found at https://garyspizzaboston.com/

