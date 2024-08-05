Team USA fans flock to beach volleyball venue in Paris: ‘There's nothing like it'

One of the most iconic Olympic venues in Paris is the beach volleyball stadium that was constructed at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Visitors to France are flocking to the beach volleyball venue that is full of energy with fans chanting, doing the wave, and singing songs. But perhaps the best part of the open-air venue is the view.

"The Eiffel Tower obviously is iconic and to have the volleyball venue right there with the Eiffel Tower right behind it, it just adds to that whole ambiance right, that excitement you can see the players, you get to see the action right up close. It’s going to be fantastic," one woman said.

The Eiffel Tower welcomes millions of visitors from all around the world each year who flock to the Iron Lady, the most famous symbol of Paris.



"Oh it’s unbelievable. I, there’s nothing like it. I was trying to show my daughter and pictures don’t do it justice," another woman said.

One couple from Watertown, Massachusetts, is celebrating a big milestone by taking in the view of the City of Love.

"I always told my wife I would bring her to Paris, it’s our 20th anniversary this December and we were like and the Olympic Games are going on and our kids are away at summer camp so it was like it all kind of came together perfectly," Andy Stefano said.

Even the broken hearted are finding some comfort here.

"I’m only in Paris for 48 hours. My friend broke up with her boyfriend and had an extra ticket to track and field so I flew in and I fly back to JFK at 8 p.m. so I had to see this," one American said. "Look at the rings, this is iconic."

Whatever the occasion, it's all about making memories they'll never forget.

"I wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower for my 50th birthday. That’s what I want to do and I got to go up to the top. It is so surreal. This is like the best birthday ever," Fenton Savage, of Maryland, said.

"When you have a good husband and a good person by your side you have to share and to give back to him. It’s amazing....Love. That’s all it is, just give love," Jewel Savage said.

After the Olympic Games, the beach volleyball venue will come down but of course the Eiffel Tower will remain and there is talk, reported by a French newspaper, that the mayor of Paris is looking at a way to preserve those Olympic rings.