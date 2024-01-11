‘Ted' series debuts on Peacock today

Suburban Boston's favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear is back with a new series on Peacock.

Called an "irreverent, modern spin of the 90s sitcom" the prequel series to the hit movies "Ted" and "Ted 2" will fill in the back story of how the bear and his pal John got through high school in Framingham.

Seth MacFarlane, who created Ted and voices the character, is from New England, and he said in a news release that he and co-writers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh will draw on their childhoods in the Boston area for inspiration: "We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then."

You can watch both the series and the movie that started it all on Peacock.

Along with Ted, the show stars Max Burkholder, one of the stars of "Parenthood," as well as Max Grimes ("Party of Five"), Alanna Ubach ("Legally Blonde") and Giorgia Whigham ("13 Reasons Why").

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.