Man going 132 miles per hour said he was late for a job interview: CT state police

A 19-year-old man who is accused of going 132 miles per hour on Interstate 91 in Cromwell on Wednesday morning told police he didn’t stop for a state trooper because he was late for a job interview, according to state police.

A state trooper working a motor vehicle enforcement detail saw a Mercedes E300 speeding on I-91 South near exit 22 in Cromwell just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday and a speed laser unit found it was going 132 miles per hour, according to state police.

A state trooper tried to stop the driver, but he kept going and police called off the pursuit.

When police contacted the registered owner of the car, they found that a 19-year-old Cromwell man was driving at the time, police said.  

When investigators called him, he admitted to driving and said he didn’t stop because he was late for a job interview, according to state police.

Police arrested him when he arrived at Troop H in Hartford.

The suspect has been charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, failure to maintain lane, passing on the right, improper turn, passing at an unsafe distance, engaging police in a pursuit, interfering with an officer and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on June 17.

