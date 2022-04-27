Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge

Teen Accused of Bringing Loaded Gun to School in Cambridge

Police say 18-year-old Jemi Pearson of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was arrested after being caught with a loaded gun at Prospect Hill Academy

By Mike Pescaro

Cambridge MA police generic stock photo
NECN

A student was arrested after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to a charter school in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday at Prospect Hill Academy. Eighteen-year-old Jemi Pearson of Cambridge was removed from class and taken into custody.

The Cambridge Police Department said Pearson faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and possession of a firearm without an FID card.

The school notified parents about the incident in a memo, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not immediately clear if Pearson had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

CambridgeMassachusettsgunProspect Hill Academy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us