Mattapan

Teen arrested after shots heard in Mattapan

By Evan Ringle

Police say they arrested a 17-year-old male in Mattapan early Saturday morning at 3:12 a.m. after police heard gunshots near 5 Norfolk Ter., and heard the 17-year-old trying to flee afterwards.

Police say they were already in the area when they heard the gunshot, then heard the 17-year-old suspect trying to escape. The suspect was found hiding near an opening in a fence, and he was arrested.

According to police, they found a gun close to where the suspect was hiding. The gun police found was a Glock 19, which they say was modified to make the gun an automatic weapon.

A date has not yet been given, but the 17-year-old is expected to be arraigned in a Dorchester Court.

