Teen Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting Near Dorchester School

The shooting was reported near the Joseph Lee School and Perkins Community Center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on the afternoon of Dec. 5

By Staff Reports

Boston police at the scene of a shooting in Dorchester on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
A third teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection to a double shooting that injured two people near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said Thursday.

The shooting took place on Helen Street near the Joseph Lee School and Perkins Community Center on the afternoon of Dec. 5. Both victims survived.

The Boston Police Department says its Youth Violence Strike Force arrested 18-year-old Sydeeq Murchinson of Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said he took off running and had been carrying a .45 caliber Ruger SR45 handgun, partially loaded, with a defaced serial number.

The department said Murchinson was wanted in connection with the shooting, but did not describe his alleged role. Two other teenagers, both under 18, were previously arrested in the case.

Charges against Murchinson include unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He is due to appear in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

