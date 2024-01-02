Boston

Teen arrested in girl's shooting in Dorchester New Year's Day, police say

Avante Young-Dabney, a 19-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested after allegedly fleeing to a building around the corner, according to police

By Asher Klein

A teenager was arrested for allegedly shooting a girl on Monday night, New Year's Day, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

The girl, whose age wasn't given, is expected to survive the shooting at a building on Washington Street near Castlegate Road, according to Boston police. They were called to the scene about 8:51 p.m.

Avante Young-Dabney, a 19-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested after allegedly fleeing to a building around the corner, according to police. Officers knocked on an apartment door, and eventually three people left, including Young-Dabney, who was later found to be the shooter.

Young-Dabney faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder as well as gun charges. He's due to face the charges in Dorchester District Court; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

