Teen arrested in girl's shooting in Dorchester New Year's Day, police say

A teenager was arrested for allegedly shooting a girl on Monday night, New Year's Day, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.
The girl, whose age wasn't given, is expected to survive the shooting at a building on Washington Street near Castlegate Road, according to Boston police. They were called to the scene about 8:51 p.m.
Avante Young-Dabney, a 19-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested after allegedly fleeing to a building around the corner, according to police. Officers knocked on an apartment door, and eventually three people left, including Young-Dabney, who was later found to be the shooter.
Young-Dabney faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder as well as gun charges. He's due to face the charges in Dorchester District Court; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.